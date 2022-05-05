Volkswagen boosts e-car investment in Spain to 10 bln euros

Adds details, Iberdrola investment

SAGUNTO, Spain, May 5 (Reuters) - German carmaker Volkswagen AG VOWG_p.DE and partners will invest 10 billion euros ($10.6 billion) to make electric vehicles and batteries in Spain, its chief executive said on Thursday, 3 billion euros more than it had previously committed.

The company also announced a partnership deal with Spain's largest power utility Iberdrola IBE.MC, which will set up a solar park to partly power the battery plant to be built in the municipality of Sagunto near Valencia.

Iberdrola will invest 500 million euros in the electrification plan, its Chief Executive Officer Ignacio Sanchez Galan told reporters, without giving further details.

Volkswagen had said in March it would invest 7 billion euros to build a battery plant and produce electric vehicles at its two existing car factories in Spain, but that figure has now been raised to 10 billion with new partners on board, CEO Herbert Diess said.

"We will electrify the second-largest car producer in Europe (Spain) with a new giga-factory of batteries and the production of electric cars in two plants," Diess told an event in Sagunto, adding the plan was to create "a full ecosystem of suppliers from lithium extraction to the assembly of batteries".

Diess was visiting the site where the factory will be built with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

The German carmaker aims to begin serial production at the 40-gigawatt-hour (GWh) plant by 2026.

Spain, Europe's largest carmaker after Germany, last month launched a bidding process for around 3 billion euros in loans and grants to promote electric vehicle (EV) production. Volkswagen and its Spanish unit SEAT have presented a bid.

Winners of the PERTE funds, as the programme consisting mostly of European Union pandemic relief funds is known, will be chosen this year.

The company will invest 3 billion euros in the plant in Sagunto, another 3 billion euros in four SEAT factories, including the Martorell plant near Barcelona, and 1 billion in Pamplona, it said.

($1 = 0.9463 euros)

