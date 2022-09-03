Volkswagen Boards To Meet On Monday To Discuss Porsche IPO

(RTTNews) - Volkswagen (VKW.L, VLKAF.PK, VOW.BE) said that its management and supervisory boards will meet on 5 September 2022 to discuss whether a potential initial public offering of sports car brand Porsche should go ahead in late September or early October 2022.

In addition, a decision is also to be taken on Volkswagen's approval of the sale of 25% and one share of the ordinary shares of Porsche AG to Porsche Automobil Holding SE.

In a separate press release, Porsche SE confirmed the Volkswagen's meeting, and said that the implementation of the initial public offering of Porsche AG would be subject to general market developments, further assessments and board resolutions.

