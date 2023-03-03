Volkswagen board discusses two new North America plants at meeting - sources

Recasts, adds details

HAMBURG, March 3 (Reuters) - Volkswagen's VOWG_p.DEsupervisory board will on Friday discuss plans for two new factories in North America, one production plant and one battery cell factory, two people familiar with the matter said.

While the committee is expected to approve a site for its Scout brand in the United States, discussions around a gigafactory are open-ended, the sources said. Other issues on the meeting's agenda are Volkswagen's annual results and its dividend, the people said.

A person familiar with the matter earlier this week said the supervisory board would discuss a new plant for the Scout brand, which is a key part of Volkswagen's target to gain 10% market share in the United States.

Separately, Volkswagen CEO Oliver Blume in December said the carmaker had begun searching for a site for a battery cell factory in North America, adding Canada was "one logical option" due to its raw material resources.

"We are still working hard to find a suitable location for our first gigafactory in North America and are in good, constructive talks," a Volkswagen spokesperson said on Friday, adding no decision has been made yet.

(Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Christoph Steitz, Editing bz Miranda Murray and Matthias Williams)

