Volkswagen becomes biggest shareholder of China's EV battery maker Guoxuan

German automaker Volkswagen AG has become the biggest shareholder of China's electric vehicle battery maker Guoxuan High-Tech Co Ltd with a 26.5% stake, Guoxuan said in stock exchange filings on Thursday.

Reuters reported the Volkswagen is in final talks to invest in the Hefei-based battery company on Wednesday.

Guoxuan said it will restart share trading on May 29. Volkswagen did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

