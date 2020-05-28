Volkswagen becomes biggest shareholder of China's EV battery maker Guoxuan

BEIJING/HONG KONG, May 29 (Reuters) - German automaker Volkswagen AG VOWG_p.DE has become the biggest shareholder of China's electric vehicle battery maker Guoxuan High-Tech Co Ltd 002074.SZ with a 26.5% stake, Guoxuan said in stock exchange filings on Thursday.

Reuters reported the Volkswagen is in final talks to invest in the Hefei-based battery company on Wednesday.

Guoxuan said it will restart share trading on May 29. Volkswagen did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun in Beijing and Julie Zhu in Hong Kong; editing by David Evans)

