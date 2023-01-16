Volkswagen aspires to "leading role" in Chinese EV market with wider product offering

BERLIN, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE wants to expand both its higher-end and lower-end offering in the Chinese market, China chief Ralf Brandstaetter said on Monday, calling the country's high-paced, competitive market a "giant fitness center for the industry."

"We don't want to give up this competition - we want to participate," Brandstaetter said at a media roundtable. Asked if the carmaker aspired to remain the number 1 foreign carmaker in China in the electric era, he said: "We want to play a leading role... the cards are being mixed anew."

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee, Jan Schwartz Editing by Paul Carrel)

((Victoria.Waldersee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.