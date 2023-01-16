Volkswagen aspires to "leading role" in Chinese EV market with wider product offering

Credit: REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

January 16, 2023 — 04:00 am EST

Written by Victoria Waldersee and Jan Schwartz for Reuters ->

BERLIN, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE wants to expand both its higher-end and lower-end offering in the Chinese market, China chief Ralf Brandstaetter said on Monday, calling the country's high-paced, competitive market a "giant fitness center for the industry."

"We don't want to give up this competition - we want to participate," Brandstaetter said at a media roundtable. Asked if the carmaker aspired to remain the number 1 foreign carmaker in China in the electric era, he said: "We want to play a leading role... the cards are being mixed anew."

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee, Jan Schwartz Editing by Paul Carrel)

((Victoria.Waldersee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.