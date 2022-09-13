Markets

Volkswagen Appoints Patrik Mayer CFO Of Passenger Cars Brand

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Volkswagen AG (VKW.L, VLKAF.PK, VOW.BE) Tuesday announced the appointment of Patrik Andreas Mayer as the Chief Financial Officer at the Volkswagen Passenger Cars brand, succeeding Alexander Seitz. Mayer has been serving as CFO at Volkswagen Group Russia.

Seitz will be the new executive chairman of Volkswagen Group South American Region. Thomas Ulbrich will be the board member in charge of the newly created New Mobility division of Volkswagen Passenger Cars.

The appointment of Ulbrich, Grünitz, Mayer and Seitz will be effective October 1, 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular