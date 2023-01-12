US Markets

Volkswagen announces changes to Mexico, Canada supervisory boards

January 12, 2023 — 04:30 pm EST

Written by Emma-Victoria Farr for Reuters ->

FRANKFURT, Jan 12 (Reuters) - German car company Volkswagen Group VOWG_p.DE announced on Thursday promotions in its North American operations, CFO and COO Arno Antlitz posted on LinkedIn.

Volkswagen of America President and CEO Pablo Di Si will take on the role of chairman of the company's Mexican supervisory board, and Andrew Savvas, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer at Volkswagen of America, will become chairman of its Canadian supervisory board.

Both appointments take effect immediately, in a region Antlitz describes as "a cornerstone of the group's strategy."

