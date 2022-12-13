Oil

Volkswagen and Italy's Enel launch joint venture for high-speed charging

Credit: REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

December 13, 2022 — 07:38 am EST

Written by the end of for Reuters ->

By ensuring there are enough charging points - and enough power - for EVs, Europe's biggest carmaker hopes to convince drivers worried about battery ranges that they can ditch their fossil fuel cars for good.

Europe requires at least 3.4 million charging points by 2030, up from an estimated 375,000 available at the end of 2021, according to a McKinsey study for the European Automobile Manufacturers Association.

Renewable electricity must also be distributed across the charging grid at convenient times, coming to a cumulative cost of around 240 billion euros, according to the study.

"The main challenge is making the energy available when it is needed," Volkswagen board member Thomas Schmall said on Tuesday's press call. "Energy storage will play a key role."

Volkswagen will also roll out bidirectional charging, where cars can send energy from their batteries back into the grid, across most of its cars by mid-next year, Schmall added.

($1 = 0.9489 euros)

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee, Jan Schwartz Editing by Paul Carrel, Kirsten Donovan)

((Victoria.Waldersee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
OilUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BP
F

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.