Volkswagen and Italy's Enel launch joint venture for high-speed charging

By ensuring there are enough charging points - and enough power - for EVs, Europe's biggest carmaker hopes to convince drivers worried about battery ranges that they can ditch their fossil fuel cars for good.

Europe requires at least 3.4 million charging points by 2030, up from an estimated 375,000 available at the end of 2021, according to a McKinsey study for the European Automobile Manufacturers Association.

Renewable electricity must also be distributed across the charging grid at convenient times, coming to a cumulative cost of around 240 billion euros, according to the study.

"The main challenge is making the energy available when it is needed," Volkswagen board member Thomas Schmall said on Tuesday's press call. "Energy storage will play a key role."

Volkswagen will also roll out bidirectional charging, where cars can send energy from their batteries back into the grid, across most of its cars by mid-next year, Schmall added.

