Volkswagen and Italy's Enel launch joint venture for high-speed charging

BERLIN, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE and Italy's Enel ENEI.MI have formed a joint venture to build 3,000 high-speed charging points across Italy for electric vehicles (EVs), investing 100 million euros ($105.38 million) each, Volkswagen said on Tuesday.

The charging points will be accessible to drivers of cars by all manufacturers at 500 locations by the end of 2023, and will have a capacity of up to 350 kW.

Volkswagen plans to set up 45,000 fast charging stations globally with partners by 2025 in an attempt to allay the anxiety around finding charging spots which holds back some drivers from switching to electric cars.

($1 = 0.9489 euros)

