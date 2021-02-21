US Markets
Volkswagen and Audi to resume production in Mexico after gas shortages

MEXICO CITY, Feb 21 (Reuters) - The Mexican unit of Volkswagen AG VOWG_p.DE will resume production of its Tiguan sports utility vehicle on Monday evening, the company said in a statement on Sunday, following gas shortages that hit swathes of Mexico last week.

Meanwhile, Audi AUDVF.PK will resume normal production levels at its plant in Puebla on Monday, after "the supply of hydrocarbons to the industrial sector was guaranteed," the company said on Sunday.

