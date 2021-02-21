Volkswagen and Audi to resume production in Mexico after gas shortages

MEXICO CITY, Feb 21 (Reuters) - The Mexican unit of Volkswagen AG VOWG_p.DE will resume production of its Tiguan sports utility vehicle on Monday evening, the company said in a statement on Sunday, following gas shortages that hit swathes of Mexico last week.

Meanwhile, Audi AUDVF.PK will resume normal production levels at its plant in Puebla on Monday, after "the supply of hydrocarbons to the industrial sector was guaranteed," the company said on Sunday.

(Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez and Sharay Angulo, writing by Laura Gottesdiener; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((laura.gottesdiener@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.