Volkswagen AG - ZC PRF PERPETUAL EUR (VLKPF) Price Target Increased by 5.64% to 154.02

The average one-year price target for Volkswagen AG - ZC PRF PERPETUAL EUR (OTC:VLKPF) has been revised to 154.02 / share. This is an increase of 5.64% from the prior estimate of 145.79 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 124.33 to a high of 196.46 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 45.84% from the latest reported closing price of 105.61 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 210 funds or institutions reporting positions in Volkswagen AG - ZC PRF PERPETUAL EUR. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VLKPF is 0.13%, a decrease of 4.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.70% to 42,703K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fisher Asset Management holds 36,021K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,486K shares, representing an increase of 9.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VLKPF by 0.59% over the last quarter.

JIEMX - Equity Income Fund Class NAV holds 1,314K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,386K shares, representing a decrease of 5.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VLKPF by 8.85% over the last quarter.

JOHN HANCOCK VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - Equity Income Trust NAV holds 1,113K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,087K shares, representing an increase of 2.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VLKPF by 1.59% over the last quarter.

NORTHWESTERN MUTUAL SERIES FUND INC - Equity Income Portfolio holds 968K shares. No change in the last quarter.

ITEAX - VY(R) T. Rowe Price Equity Income Portfolio DV holds 464K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 463K shares, representing an increase of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VLKPF by 0.13% over the last quarter.

