Volkswagen AG - ZC PRF PERPETUAL EUR (VLKPF) Price Target Decreased by 16.05% to 153.39

The average one-year price target for Volkswagen AG - ZC PRF PERPETUAL EUR (OTC:VLKPF) has been revised to 153.39 / share. This is an decrease of 16.05% from the prior estimate of 182.71 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 121.33 to a high of 182.94 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.59% from the latest reported closing price of 135.04 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 217 funds or institutions reporting positions in Volkswagen AG - ZC PRF PERPETUAL EUR. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 2.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VLKPF is 0.14%, a decrease of 1.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.69% to 39,308K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fisher Asset Management holds 32,486K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,382K shares, representing an increase of 6.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VLKPF by 5.23% over the last quarter.

JIEMX - Equity Income Fund Class NAV holds 1,386K shares. No change in the last quarter.

JAEEX - Equity Income Trust NAV holds 1,087K shares. No change in the last quarter.

NORTHWESTERN MUTUAL SERIES FUND INC - Equity Income Portfolio holds 968K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 932K shares, representing an increase of 3.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VLKPF by 17.39% over the last quarter.

ITEAX - VY(R) T. Rowe Price Equity Income Portfolio DV holds 463K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 460K shares, representing an increase of 0.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VLKPF by 15.16% over the last quarter.

