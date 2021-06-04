Volkswagen AG (VWAGY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Volkswagen AG (VWAGY) closed the most recent trading day at $37.50, moving -0.01% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.88%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 19.35% over the past month, outpacing the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 0.13% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.15% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from VWAGY as it approaches its next earnings report date.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.28 per share and revenue of $296.98 billion, which would represent changes of +65.66% and +17.71%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for VWAGY. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.71% higher. VWAGY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, VWAGY is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.43. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.14.

Investors should also note that VWAGY has a PEG ratio of 0.94 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Foreign was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.82 at yesterday's closing price.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

