Volkswagen AG (VWAGY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Volkswagen AG (VWAGY) closed the most recent trading day at $32.53, moving -1.03% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.66%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.39%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.24%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 42.6% over the past month. This has outpaced the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 2.86% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.91% in that time.

VWAGY will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.97 per share and revenue of $297.62 billion, which would represent changes of +50% and +17.96%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for VWAGY should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.05% higher within the past month. VWAGY is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, VWAGY is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.06. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.69.

Investors should also note that VWAGY has a PEG ratio of 0.19 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. VWAGY's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.98 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 110, putting it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

