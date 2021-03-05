Volkswagen AG (VWAGY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Volkswagen AG (VWAGY) closed the most recent trading day at $25.78, moving -0.08% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.95%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.85%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.55%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 19.33% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector lost 15.88%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.45%.

VWAGY will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $81.55 billion, up 10.3% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for VWAGY should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.17% higher within the past month. VWAGY currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, VWAGY currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.15. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.6, so we one might conclude that VWAGY is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 63, putting it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

