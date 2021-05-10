Volkswagen AG (VWAGY) Stock Moves -0.47%: What You Should Know

Volkswagen AG (VWAGY) closed at $31.99 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.47% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.04% loss on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 9.46% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector lost 0.23%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.83%.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.25 per share and revenue of $297.81 billion, which would represent changes of +64.14% and +18.03%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for VWAGY. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.25% higher within the past month. VWAGY is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that VWAGY has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.88 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.83.

Also, we should mention that VWAGY has a PEG ratio of 0.81. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Foreign industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.81 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow VWAGY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Volkswagen AG (VWAGY): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.