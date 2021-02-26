Volkswagen AG (VWAGY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Volkswagen AG (VWAGY) closed the most recent trading day at $23.42, moving +1.6% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.48%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.5%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.56%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 7.79% over the past month. This has outpaced the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 12.64% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.53% in that time.

VWAGY will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $85.36 billion, up 15.46% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for VWAGY should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 5.99% higher. VWAGY currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, VWAGY is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.14. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.82.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, putting it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Volkswagen AG (VWAGY): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.