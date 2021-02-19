Volkswagen AG (VWAGY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Volkswagen AG (VWAGY) closed the most recent trading day at $22.88, moving +0.2% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.19%. Meanwhile, the Dow 0%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.07%.

VWAGY will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $85.36 billion, up 15.46% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for VWAGY. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.24% higher. VWAGY currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, VWAGY is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.35. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.89, so we one might conclude that VWAGY is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

