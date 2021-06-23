Volkswagen AG (VWAGY) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Volkswagen AG (VWAGY) closed at $33.87 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.54% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.11%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 0.88% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 6.78% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.23% in that time.

VWAGY will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.37 per share and revenue of $301.79 billion, which would represent changes of +70.2% and +19.61%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for VWAGY should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.74% higher. VWAGY is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note VWAGY's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.21. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.79.

Investors should also note that VWAGY has a PEG ratio of 0.85 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Foreign was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.78 at yesterday's closing price.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 118, putting it in the top 47% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

