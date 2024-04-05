Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR (VWAGY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR (VWAGY) reached $16.03, with a -0.62% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.11%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.8%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.24%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 9.8% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector with its loss of 7.62% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.48%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR in its upcoming release.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Right now, Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR possesses a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

From a valuation perspective, Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.03. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 6.39 for its industry.

Investors should also note that VWAGY has a PEG ratio of 2.96 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Automotive - Foreign industry was having an average PEG ratio of 0.36.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, placing it within the top 27% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

