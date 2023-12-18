Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR (VWAGY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR (VWAGY) ending at $13.30, denoting a -1.34% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.45%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR in its upcoming release.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.51% lower. Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.16. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 6.4, so one might conclude that Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can additionally observe that VWAGY currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.34. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Foreign was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.39 at yesterday's closing price.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 22, finds itself in the top 9% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR (VWAGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

