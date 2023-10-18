Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR (VWAGY) Stock Moves -0.89%: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR (VWAGY) reached $12.76, with a -0.89% movement compared to the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.34%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.98%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.62%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 4.56% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 4.5% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.57%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR in its forthcoming earnings report.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.06% lower. As of now, Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 3.87. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 6.79 for its industry.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow VWAGY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

