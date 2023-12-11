Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR (VWAGY) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

The most recent trading session ended with Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR (VWAGY) standing at $13.34, reflecting a -0.22% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.39%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.43%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.2%.

The company's stock has climbed by 9.05% in the past month, exceeding the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 7.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.28%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR in its upcoming earnings disclosure.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. As of now, Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

With respect to valuation, Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.11. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 6.5, so one might conclude that Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 36, which puts it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.