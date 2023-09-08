Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR (VWAGY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR (VWAGY) closed at $12.97 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.93% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.14%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.09%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 14.9% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector lost 2.7%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.27%.

Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.73% higher within the past month. Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Investors should also note Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 3.38. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.88.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 152, which puts it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

