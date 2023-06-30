Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR (VWAGY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR (VWAGY) closed at $16.72, marking a +1.6% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.23%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.84%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.24%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 6.93% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector gained 20.58%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.67%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.85, down 42.18% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.41% higher within the past month. Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 4.63. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 6.66, which means Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR is trading at a discount to the group.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 35, which puts it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.