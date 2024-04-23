Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR (VWAGY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR (VWAGY) closed at $15.01 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.14% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.2%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.69%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.59%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 0.86% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 11.58% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.16% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR in its upcoming earnings disclosure.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.18% higher. Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at valuation, Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.55. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.19.

We can also see that VWAGY currently has a PEG ratio of 2.68. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. VWAGY's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.35 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, which puts it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

