Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR (VWAGY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR (VWAGY) closed the most recent trading day at $16.69, moving +0.07% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.12%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.13%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.09%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 2.49% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 17.14% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.98% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR to post earnings of $0.85 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 42.18%.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.41% higher. Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 4.69. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 6.36, so we one might conclude that Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 23, putting it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow VWAGY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR (VWAGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.