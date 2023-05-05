Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR (VWAGY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR (VWAGY) closed the most recent trading day at $16.89, moving +1.81% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.85% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.65%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 13.7%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 0.33% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector lost 1.3%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.87%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR is projected to report earnings of $0.81 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 44.9%.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.88% higher within the past month. Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 4.87. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.19.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 24, putting it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow VWAGY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

