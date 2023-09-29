Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR (VWAGY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR (VWAGY) closed at $13.10, marking a +0.54% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.27% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.47%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.14%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 8.75% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector gained 2.1%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.86%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings report date.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 12.37% lower. Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 3.91. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.91.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

