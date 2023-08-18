Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR (VWAGY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR (VWAGY) closed at $14.52 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.38% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.02%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.2%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 12.94% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector lost 14.37%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.25%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings report date.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 8.42% higher. Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.81 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 5.83, so we one might conclude that Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

