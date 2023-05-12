Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR (VWAGY) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR (VWAGY) closed at $15.97, marking a -1.84% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 3.1%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 4.29% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 3.96% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.6% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.81, down 44.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 8.96% higher. Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 4.78. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.64.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 19, which puts it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

