Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR (VWAGY) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR (VWAGY) closed the most recent trading day at $16.81, moving -0.3% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.01%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.23%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.97%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 0.18% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 14.95% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.23% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR is projected to report earnings of $0.79 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 46.26%.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.03% higher within the past month. Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.14. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 6.88, so we one might conclude that Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, VWAGY's PEG ratio is currently 4.25. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. VWAGY's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.07 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR (VWAGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.