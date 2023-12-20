Volkswagen AG - Preferred Stock (VLKPF) Price Target Increased by 5.95% to 160.39

The average one-year price target for Volkswagen AG - Preferred Stock (OTCPK:VLKPF) has been revised to 160.39 / share. This is an increase of 5.95% from the prior estimate of 151.39 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 127.26 to a high of 201.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 28.29% from the latest reported closing price of 125.02 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 216 funds or institutions reporting positions in Volkswagen AG - Preferred Stock. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 5.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VLKPF is 0.11%, a decrease of 21.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.52% to 37,427K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GIVYX - Global Tactical Fund Institutional Class holds 1K shares.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.