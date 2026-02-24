Volkswagen AG - Preferred Stock (VLKPF) Price Target Increased by 10.75% to 152.21

The average one-year price target for Volkswagen AG - Preferred Stock (OTCPK:VLKPF) has been revised to $152.21 / share. This is an increase of 10.75% from the prior estimate of $137.43 dated January 13, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $142.03 to a high of $172.27 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 31.26% from the latest reported closing price of $115.96 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 16 funds or institutions reporting positions in Volkswagen AG - Preferred Stock. This is an decrease of 10 owner(s) or 38.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VLKPF is 0.24%, an increase of 27.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 24.76% to 844K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TCIEX - TIAA-CREF International Equity Index Fund Institutional Class holds 346K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 337K shares , representing an increase of 2.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VLKPF by 5.97% over the last quarter.

BBVLX - Bridge Builder Large Cap Value Fund holds 183K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 169K shares , representing an increase of 7.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VLKPF by 6.08% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 123K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 159K shares , representing a decrease of 29.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VLKPF by 26.22% over the last quarter.

PXF - Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF holds 97K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 81K shares , representing an increase of 16.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VLKPF by 8.75% over the last quarter.

Pacer Advisors holds 66K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares , representing an increase of 95.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VLKPF by 904.84% over the last quarter.

