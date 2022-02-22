Volkswagen AG in 'advanced discussions' about Porsche IPO

Volkswagen AG is in advanced discussions with Porsche Automobil Holding SE about a potential IPO of the luxury carmaker and the two have negotiated a framework agreement as the basis for preparing such a step, Volkswagen said on Tuesday.

The conclusion of an agreement must be approved by the management board and supervisory board, the carmaker said, adding a final decision had not yet been taken.

"Whether a Framework Agreement is concluded and its content... is currently open and depends on the approval of both parties' boards," the statement said.

