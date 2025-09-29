Volkswagen AG - Depositary Receipt (VWAPY) Price Target Increased by 36.68% to 35.98

The average one-year price target for Volkswagen AG - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:VWAPY) has been revised to $35.98 / share. This is an increase of 36.68% from the prior estimate of $26.33 dated September 12, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $11.98 to a high of $52.21 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 197.38% from the latest reported closing price of $12.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in Volkswagen AG - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 10.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VWAPY is 0.09%, an increase of 25.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.69% to 328K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MML SERIES INVESTMENT FUND - MML Equity Income Fund Initial Class holds 204K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 134K shares , representing an increase of 34.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VWAPY by 9.26% over the last quarter.

Corient IA holds 50K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Atlas Capital Advisors holds 31K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 61K shares , representing a decrease of 96.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VWAPY by 50.03% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 23K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares , representing a decrease of 6.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VWAPY by 10.16% over the last quarter.

GINX - SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF holds 11K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares , representing a decrease of 98.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VWAPY by 46.47% over the last quarter.

