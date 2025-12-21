Volkswagen AG - Depositary Receipt (VWAGY) Price Target Increased by 10.86% to 22.24

The average one-year price target for Volkswagen AG - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:VWAGY) has been revised to $22.24 / share. This is an increase of 10.86% from the prior estimate of $20.06 dated December 5, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -$1.01 to a high of $39.89 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 72.13% from the latest reported closing price of $12.92 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 16 funds or institutions reporting positions in Volkswagen AG - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 5.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VWAGY is 0.13%, an increase of 2.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.48% to 191K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ally Financial holds 60K shares. No change in the last quarter.

FILFX - Strategic Advisers International Fund holds 28K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 38K shares , representing a decrease of 35.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VWAGY by 26.21% over the last quarter.

Redwood Wealth Management Group holds 26K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares , representing a decrease of 4.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VWAGY by 7.42% over the last quarter.

RFFC - RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF holds 23K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares , representing an increase of 30.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VWAGY by 57.15% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 22K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares , representing a decrease of 2.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VWAGY by 6.54% over the last quarter.

