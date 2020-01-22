Volkswagen, Aeris Form JV To Develop Connected-car Technology

(RTTNews) - Volkswagen Group of America and "Internet of things" solutions firm Aeris have formed Ventic LLC, a new joint venture to develop and operate connected vehicle platform technologies.

The joint venture, 51% owned by Volkswagen and 49% owned by Aeris, will focus on Volkswagen brand vehicles in North America, starting with the launch of the next generation Car-Net in most MY20 vehicles.

"Our connectivity platform expands beyond remote services and vehicle safety and security. This platform has inherent flexibility which enables new business models through third-party integration and is foundational for V2X communications," said Abdallah Shanti, Global CIO, Volkswagen Brand, and Member of the Board, Ventic LLC.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.