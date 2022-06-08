Volkswagen 'actively' looking to build new EV, battery facility in U.S.- CNBC

June 8 (Reuters) - Volkswagen AG VOWG_p.DE is "actively" looking to build new assembly and battery facilities in the U.S., Scott Keogh, Chief Executive Officer of the German company's North American subsidiary, told CNBC on Wednesday.

The report added that Keogh declined to disclose additional details related to potential locations for these facilities.

Volkswagen's spokesman in the U.S. could not immediately be reached for a comment.

The announcement comes as the German automaker accelerates towards reaching it aim for half of its global output to be all-electric by 2030. Volkswagen delivered around 452,000 battery-electric vehicles globally last year.

The company is still discussing and evaluating its options, according to the report.

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

