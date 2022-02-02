Volkswagen able to build 1 million EVs a year in China from 2023 -Nikkei

Contributor
Victoria Waldersee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Volkswagen will be able to build 1 million electric vehicles a year in China in 2023, CEO of the Volkswagen Passenger Cars brand Ralf Brandstaetter told Nikkei on Wednesday, boosted by a new plant in Anhui province.

BERLIN, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE will be able to build 1 million electric vehicles a year in China in 2023, CEO of the Volkswagen Passenger Cars brand Ralf Brandstaetter told Nikkei on Wednesday, boosted by a new plant in Anhui province.

The plant, a joint venture with China's Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Co (JAC) first announced in 2019, is set to produce 300,000 electric cars a year, with production starting in 2023.

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee Editing by Chris Reese)

((Victoria.Waldersee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters