Volkswagen able to build 1 million EVs a year in China from 2023 -Nikkei

BERLIN, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE will be able to build 1 million electric vehicles a year in China in 2023, CEO of the Volkswagen Passenger Cars brand Ralf Brandstaetter told Nikkei on Wednesday, boosted by a new plant in Anhui province.

The plant, a joint venture with China's Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Co (JAC) first announced in 2019, is set to produce 300,000 electric cars a year, with production starting in 2023.

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee Editing by Chris Reese)

