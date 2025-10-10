Markets

Volkswagen 9-month Vehicle Deliveries Up 1.2%; All-electric Vehicle Deliveries Up 41.7%

October 10, 2025 — 06:28 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Volkswagen Group (VKW.L, VOW.DE) reported that 6.6 million vehicles were delivered worldwide after nine months, up 1.2 percent on previous year. The company noted that the growth in South America, Western Europe and Central and Eastern Europe were more than offset by declines in China and North America. BEV deliveries were 717,500 by the end of September, up 41.7 percent year-on-year. BEV deliveries in Europe was up 78 percent, while USA posted an increase of 85 percent.

Marco Schubert, Member of the Group's Extended Executive Committee for Sales, said: "We were able to compensate for the challenging conditions in China and the US with partly significant increases in South America and Europe. In our home region of Europe, we grew by eight percent in the third quarter alone."

For the third quarter, deliveries to customers were 2.2 million, an increase of 1 percent from a year ago. All-electric vehicle deliveries were 252,100, up 33.1 percent.

