Volkswagen: stabilization period over for Porsche IPO

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KAI PFAFFENBACH

The stabilization period for the initial public offering of Porsche AG has ended with gross proceeds from the sale of preferred shares amounting to around 9.1 billion euros ($8.82 billion), Volkswagen said on Tuesday.

BERLIN, Oct 11 (Reuters) - The stabilization period for the initial public offering of Porsche AG P911_p.DE has ended with gross proceeds from the sale of preferred shares amounting to around 9.1 billion euros ($8.82 billion), Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE said on Tuesday.

Stabilization manager BofA Securities Europe SA gave notice to Volkswagen to partially exercise the greenshoe option in the amount of 11,059,061 non-voting preferred shares of Porsche, VW said.

($1 = 1.0321 euros)

(Writing by Rachel More, Editing by Miranda Murray)

((rachel.more@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters