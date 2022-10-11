Volkswagen: stabilization period over for Porsche IPO

BERLIN, Oct 11 (Reuters) - The stabilization period for the initial public offering of Porsche AG P911_p.DE has ended with gross proceeds from the sale of preferred shares amounting to around 9.1 billion euros ($8.82 billion), Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE said on Tuesday.

Stabilization manager BofA Securities Europe SA gave notice to Volkswagen to partially exercise the greenshoe option in the amount of 11,059,061 non-voting preferred shares of Porsche, VW said.

($1 = 1.0321 euros)

(Writing by Rachel More, Editing by Miranda Murray)

