Volition's Capture-Seq Shows Over 95% Detection Of Early-Stage Cancers; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - VolitionRx Limited's (VNRX) breakthrough liquid biopsy technology, Capture-Seq, has delivered striking proof-of-concept results, detecting more than 95% of stage I and stage II cancers in a blinded validation cohort.

The company, which focuses on epigenetics-based diagnostics, reported that its new method enriches and purifies plasma samples to produce virtually pure circulating tumor DNA for analysis, addressing one of the biggest challenges in liquid biopsy.

The blinded cohort included 81 participants- 59 with colorectal or lung cancer and 22 healthy controls. According to Volition, Capture-Seq achieved 94% detection in stage I cancers and 96% in stage II, with overall sensitivity was 93%, and specificity among healthy controls was 95%. The company emphasized that these early-stage results are particularly encouraging, given the unmet need in multi-cancer early detection.

Dr.Jake Micallef, Volition's Chief Scientific Officer, explained that the method physically enriches tumor-derived DNA and then removes nearly all remaining non-tumor sequences through bioinformatics, producing more than 99% pure cancer derived plasma DNA sequence sets.

Dr. Andrew Retter, Medical Consultant, noted that if validated in larger cohorts, the technology could contribute meaningfully to multi-cancer early detection and potentially support minimal residual disease detection and treatment monitoring.

Volition's Chief Commercial Officer, Gael Forterre, added that the findings have generated strong interest from potential licensing partners. The company estimates a total addressable market of approximately $23 billion annually for human multi-cancer early detection and more than $13 billion for minimal residual disease applications. Volition is currently in discussions with several major liquid biopsy and diagnostic companies to accelerate development and commercialization.

Capture-Seq is described as a two-step method that physically enriches circulating tumor DNA and then removes virtually all non-tumor DNA from the sequence data. While the process captures only a subset of tumor DNA, Volition reports that the resulting data sets are more than 99% pure. The company believes these technological advances represent a novel class of liquid biopsy biomarkers.

VNRX has traded between $0.17 and $0.94 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at $0.22, up 11.56%.

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