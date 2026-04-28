VolitionRx (VNRX) Price Target Decreased by 17.48% to 1.73

The average one-year price target for VolitionRx (NYSEAM:VNRX) has been revised to $1.73 / share. This is a decrease of 17.48% from the prior estimate of $2.10 dated April 12, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.01 to a high of $3.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1,173.13% from the latest reported closing price of $0.14 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 32 funds or institutions reporting positions in VolitionRx. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 3.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VNRX is 0.06%, an increase of 60.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 38.07% to 16,190K shares. The put/call ratio of VNRX is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lagoda Investment Management holds 11,464K shares representing 7.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,487K shares , representing a decrease of 8.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VNRX by 64.62% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 964K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 878K shares , representing an increase of 8.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VNRX by 60.02% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 260K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 193K shares , representing an increase of 25.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VNRX by 54.25% over the last quarter.

Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management holds 251K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 249K shares , representing an increase of 0.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VNRX by 24.03% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 168K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 330K shares , representing a decrease of 96.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VNRX by 83.23% over the last quarter.

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