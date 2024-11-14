VolitionRx reports Q3 revenue up 187% year-over-year to $475K

CEO Cameron Reynolds stated, “I am delighted that we have sold more than 110,000 Nu.Q Vet Cancer Tests in the first nine months of 2024; not only is this a significant commercial achievement but means that so many families now have access to early cancer detection for their dogs. In the human space, we were proud to showcase positive data at a Satellite Symposium at the world’s largest intensive care conference held in October. Data from three large, independent studies involving more than 3,000 sepsis patients demonstrated that Nu.Q(R) NETs could be used to predict patients at greater risk of deteriorating from sepsis. It is hoped that using the Nu.Q(R) NETs test to measure elevated H3.1 nucleosome levels as a treatable trait could provide a therapeutic target in sepsis management, and be a game changer in modifying a patient’s trajectory. Our near term focus is to secure our first licensing deal in the human clinical space and I am pleased to report, that given the strong data, the team continues to make good progress with key industry players.”

