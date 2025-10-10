VolitionRx Prices Public Offering Of 11.55 Mln Shares And Warrants At $0.52/set; Shares Fall

Markets
(RTTNews) - VolitionRx Ltd. (VNRX), an epigenetics company, on Friday announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 11,550,000 shares of its stock, along with warrants to purchase up to 11,550,000 shares.

The offering is expected to close on or about October 14.

The offering price for each share and accompanying warrant is $0.52 per set, with $0.01 allocated to the warrant. Each warrant has an exercise price of $0.60 it is exercisable immediately, and expires five years from issuance.

The gross proceeds are expected to be approximately $6.0 million, with potential additional proceeds of $6.9 million if all warrants are exercised.

The company granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,732,500 shares and warrants to cover over-allotments.

The company plans to use the net proceeds for research and product development, clinical studies, commercialization, working capital, and potential strategic acquisitions.

In the pre-market trading, VolitionRx is 19.87% lesser at $0.4812 on the New York Stock Exchange.

