VolitionRx Names Andrew Retter Chief Medical Officer

(RTTNews) - VolitionRx Limited (VNRX) said it has appointed Andrew Retter as its Chief Medical Officer, effective April 1, 2024.

Andrew is an Intensive Care Consultant at Guy's and St. Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust in London, where he has worked as a Consultant since 2014 and leads Clinical Governance in Critical Care. He specializes in the management of severe respiratory failure, ECMO and thrombosis.

Retter has worked with Volition in an advisory capacity since January 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.