News & Insights

Markets
VNRX

VolitionRx Names Andrew Retter Chief Medical Officer

March 19, 2024 — 10:01 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - VolitionRx Limited (VNRX) said it has appointed Andrew Retter as its Chief Medical Officer, effective April 1, 2024.

Andrew is an Intensive Care Consultant at Guy's and St. Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust in London, where he has worked as a Consultant since 2014 and leads Clinical Governance in Critical Care. He specializes in the management of severe respiratory failure, ECMO and thrombosis.

Retter has worked with Volition in an advisory capacity since January 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VNRX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.