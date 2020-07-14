VolitionRx: Nu.Q Shows Correlation With Disease Severity In COVID-19 Patients

(RTTNews) - VolitionRx Limited (VNRX) said results from two proof of concept clinical studies using its Nu.Q assays have been submitted for peer review, demonstrating promising results for the company's COVID-19 triage test. Volition announced in April that the company was actively developing a COVID-19 triage test.

Volition's goal is to develop a prognostic test with nucleosomes as a biomarker to provide early insight into which COVID-19 positive patients require higher levels of monitoring.

Cameron Reynolds, CEO of Volition, said: "Nu.Q has shown correlation with more severe COVID-19 cases implying strong prognostic potential, and we are now focused on the completion of larger longitudinal studies. If we continue to see positive results in these studies, we aim to have a CE-marked product available on multiple platforms in 2020."

