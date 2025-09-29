Volition Signs Co-Marketing Agreement With Hologic For Nu.Q Discover Service

(RTTNews) - Multinational epigenetics company VolitionRx Limited (VNRX), Monday announced that it has agreed to co-market its Nu.Q Discover service with Hologic Diagenode (HOLX).

The platform offers researchers and drug developers cutting-edge assays for quick epigenetic profiling in preclinical testing, clinical studies, and disease model development.

If successful, Hologic could become the sole supplier of Nu.Q Discover services during the one-year initial agreement. According to Volition, the assays' yearly addressable market is worth $200 million.

Hologic, which reported revenues of more than $4 billion in 2024, will begin promoting Nu.Q Discover at conferences and webinars immediately.

VNRX is currently trading at $0.60, up $0.003 or 0.60 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

