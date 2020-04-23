Volition Files Patent For Nu.Q COVID-19 Triage Test

(RTTNews) - VolitionRx Limited (VNRX) said that it is actively developing a COVID-19 triage test aiming to predict the likelihood that an individual who is COVID-19 positive will develop complications and severe disease, using its propriety Nu.Q platform.

The goal of the test is to provide early insight into which patients may require higher levels of monitoring including hospitalization and critical care resources, compared to those who will not develop serious symptoms.

Preliminary studies of patients with COVID-19 infection are now underway in hospitals in Belgium and Germany with results expected this quarter.

Severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) and pneumonia are associated with highly elevated production of Neutrophil Extracellular Traps or NETs by white blood cells.

NETs are made of nucleosomes and can be detected in minute quantities in the blood using Volition's Nu.Q nucleosome assays which Volition believes may, therefore, predict the progression of SARS-CoV-2 pneumonia and complications including Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome or ARDS in COVID-19 patients.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.